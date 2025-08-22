Nuveen LLC Takes $12.80 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,804,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.53% of Enerpac Tool Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126,780 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,130,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $173,141.76. Following the sale, the director owned 94,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAC opened at $41.8880 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

