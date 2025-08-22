Nuveen LLC Takes $13.44 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $58.9580 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The business had revenue of $1,107,960 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

