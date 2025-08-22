Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 269,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,032,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BWIN. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BWIN opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $378.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $1,949,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $177,951.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,240 shares in the company, valued at $524,039.20. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,711 shares of company stock worth $13,205,267. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

