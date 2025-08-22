Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 268,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Qfin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Qfin by 1,392.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Qfin by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Qfin by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qfin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qfin Price Performance

Qfin stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79.

Qfin Increases Dividend

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. This is a boost from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qfin in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Qfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Qfin Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

