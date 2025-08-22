Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Qorvo by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

QRVO opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $117.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

