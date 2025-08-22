NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lowered by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

