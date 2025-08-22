NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.