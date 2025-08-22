NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 910,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

