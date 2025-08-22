Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at UBS Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $44.5410 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 954,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,176,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

