OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147,356 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of OPENLANE worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,941,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 805,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 480,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $5,822,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $3,891,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 169,558 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,658,313.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,616.94. The trade was a 84.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

KAR opened at $28.1480 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KAR

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.