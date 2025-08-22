Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,241,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $130,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,172.44. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the sale, the director owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,672.31. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $25.39 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

