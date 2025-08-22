Park National Co. $PRK Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Park National worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Park National by 199.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Park National by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of PRK stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.97 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Park National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Park National in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

