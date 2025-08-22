Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Photronics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Photronics by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 163,697 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 84,109 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 149.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 83,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 77,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $89,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 532,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,035. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,832.19. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $985,035. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Photronics had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

