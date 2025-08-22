Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as high as C$4.20. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 11,559 shares traded.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.08.
Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
