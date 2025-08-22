Precigen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 18,255 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately379% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,812 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
Precigen Stock Up 13.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
