Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.87. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 58,984 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 587.31% and a negative return on equity of 722.01%. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

