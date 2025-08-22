ProShares UltraShort Euro $EUO Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraShort Euro Trading Up 1.0%

EUO opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

ProShares UltraShort Euro Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides a -200% exposure to the daily performance of the EUR spot price against the US dollar as measured by Bloomberg. EUO was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

