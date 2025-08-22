Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,001 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Allegion by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ALLE opened at $167.2050 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $170.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

