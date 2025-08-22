Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 14,103 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of MarineMax worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $25.5330 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $548.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $657.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.82 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. MarineMax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

