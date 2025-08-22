Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 149 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $225.4260 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.86. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

