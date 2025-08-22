Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 16,209 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. $SSTK

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $21.4050 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $759.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.46). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $266.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

