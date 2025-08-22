Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,627 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after buying an additional 3,192,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,629,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3,673.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,351,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,823,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,582,000 after buying an additional 1,269,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,148,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.40. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

