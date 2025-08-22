Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 175,153 Shares of Wolfspeed $WOLF

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,153 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Wolfspeed worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period.
Wolfspeed Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $1.3850 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $215.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $0.3876 and a 12-month high of $17.4475.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
