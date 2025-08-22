Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 20,522 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. $TTGT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

TTGT opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 252.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

