Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 47,527 Shares of N-able, Inc. $NABL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in N-able were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

N-able Price Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $7.6350 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.94 and a beta of 0.62. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $266,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,164.80. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $244,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,244.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price objective (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

