Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,380 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,564.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 201,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 0.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is -154.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGPI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

