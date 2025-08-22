Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in News Corporation $NWS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 3,546.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in News by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in News by 5,349.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised News to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

