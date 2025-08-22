Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 28,795 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $117,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 243.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 44.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HTLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 24,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,095.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,218,398.92. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,752. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.Heartland Express’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

