Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 426 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Pool by 907.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $308.63 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.