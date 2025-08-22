Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 460 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $3,798,885. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $124.0790 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

