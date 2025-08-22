Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 639 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,674,000 after acquiring an additional 965,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,423 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $186,280,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $166.2610 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.09.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

