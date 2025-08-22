Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 48,657 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 180.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,593,000 after buying an additional 208,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE HRL opened at $28.8950 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

