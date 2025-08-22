Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $160,339,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $68,944,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,432,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,231,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,396,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92. LKQ Corporation has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

