Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.07 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4,556.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $249,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 377,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,351.32. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

