Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

