Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Titan International worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 108,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $8.5350 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.05. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Titan International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $2,196,195.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 176,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,606.74. This trade represents a 54.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,520. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.