Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 163.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 588.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 130.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 66.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.3%

BG opened at $83.4140 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

