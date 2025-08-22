Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

NYSE:IPG opened at $26.5290 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

