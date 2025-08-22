Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.66 Million Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust $UHT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of UHT stock opened at $39.4210 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $546.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.46%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

