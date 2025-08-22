Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $946,000 Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of USANA Health Sciences worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $895,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $870,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 339.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $106,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,207.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $30,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $342,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $30.6110 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $559.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%.The business had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

