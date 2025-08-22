Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $3,864,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $1,987,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average of $144.38. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.07 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

