Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in RPC, Inc. $RES

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,099 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RPC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,620,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,025,000 after acquiring an additional 459,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,865,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,340 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RPC by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in RPC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,157,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE:RES opened at $4.4550 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $420.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.69.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

