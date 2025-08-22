Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Autohome were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 2,671.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $28.6820 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of -0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

