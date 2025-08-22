Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,075.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. Open Text Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.