Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,036 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.7410 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

