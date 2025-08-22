Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 10,921 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Simulations Plus worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 535,986 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 383,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 86,868 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,858 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLP opened at $13.77 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $277.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.