Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,156 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $66.0180 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

