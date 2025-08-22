Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 12,956 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Insteel Industries worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 67,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,377 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.8060 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $41.64.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

