Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 13,798 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 144.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2,880.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $37.3350 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $821.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.21 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.45%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

