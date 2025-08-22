Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,594 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,352 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $73.1290 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

